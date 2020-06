ANKARA, June 30 (Reuters) - The Turkish Capital Markets Board said on Tuesday it lifted a ban on short selling for the top 30 shares on the Istanbul stock exchange, while keeping the ban in place for other stocks.

The board had banned short selling on all stocks listed on the Istanbul stock exchange in February. The regulator has taken similar steps in the past in times of high volatility, including last year. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ece Toksabay Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)