DUBAI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Turkey, acting through the ministry of finance, has appointed banks to arrange a potential issue of U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, with a three-year maturity, according to a document issued by one of the banks.

Citi, KFH Capital and Standard Chartered Bank have been hired as joint lead managers and bookrunners for the debt sale, which is subject to market conditions.