FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
September 24, 2018 / 4:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey raises base lira prices at which special consumption tax imposed on cars

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Turkey raised the base lira prices at which special consumption tax is imposed on cars, the Official Gazette said on Monday.

On vehicles which are 1,600 cc and below, those with a base price of less than 70,000 lira ($11,137) are subject to 45 percent special consumption tax. Previously the base price for this tax level was 46,000 lira.

Similar revisions were also made to base prices which are used in determining tax levels for cars of other price levels. ($1 = 6.2850 liras) (Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.