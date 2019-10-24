Turkey's draft tax law does not include change to corporate tax -text

ISTANBUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A draft law on Turkey’s tax regulations does not include changes to corporate tax rates, contrary to earlier reports, according to a draft text seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The draft law adds 70 billion lira ($12.15 billion) to the Treasury’s net borrowing limit for 2019, the text showed. Turkey’s budget deficit has widened in the past year and the government increased its forecast to 125 billion lira for 2019 from 80.6 billion previously. ($1 = 5.7595 liras) (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Ece Toksabay)