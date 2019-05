(Makes clear some rates set at zero other rates set at 0.1 percent)

ISTANBUL, May 15 (Reuters) - Turkey has set at zero the BSMV bank and insurance tax on forex sales between banks, and to the Treasury, the country’s Official Gazette said on Wednesday.

It said the presidential decision also set at zero the same tax on forex sales to those repaying to banks foreign currency loans. The BSMV tax on other forex sales was set at 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Can Sezer, Editing by Daren Butler)