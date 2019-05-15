UPDATE 1-Turkey sets tax on some forex sales at 0.1%

(Adds details)

ISTANBUL, May 15 (Reuters) - Turkey has set at 0.1% the BSMV bank and insurance tax on some forex sales, the country’s Official Gazette said on Wednesday.

The presidential decision also set at zero the BSMV forex sales tax on transactions between banks, and to the Treasury. It was also set at zero for those repaying to banks foreign currency loans.

The BSMV tax on all forex transactions was set at 0.1% under a cabinet decision published in 1998. It was reduced to zero in 2008. (Reporting by Can Sezer, Editing by Daren Butler)