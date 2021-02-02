Turkey raises special consumption tax on electric vehicles to 10-60%

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has raised the special consumption tax level on solely electric motor vehicles from between 3-15% to 10-60%, according to a presidential decision published in the country’s Official Gazette on Tuesday.

It said that for vehicles with an engine power of up to 85 kilowatts (kW), it raised the tax to 10% from 3%, for vehicles with a power of between 85-120 kW to 25% from 7% and for vehicles with a power of over 120 kW to 60% from 15%.