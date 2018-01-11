FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 11, 2018 / 10:38 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Turkey's Garanti says reclassifies Oger debt as "closely watched"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Garanti Bank reclassified Oger Telecom’s debt as “closely watched” as of the end of 2017, it said on Thursday, keeping the troubled loan on its books after Oger has repeatedly failed to make payments.

Turkey’s Isbank also classified Oger Telecom’s loan as “closely watched” at the end last year, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Turkey’s Akbank also said it classified its loan to Oger as “closely watched” in a stock exchange filing on Monday. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan)

