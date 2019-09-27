Turkey will make up for tourists lost by Thomas Cook collapse -minister

ISTANBUL, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Turkey will be able to make up for the number of tourists lost after Thomas Cook collapsed earlier this week, Tourism Minister Mehmet Ersoy said on Friday.

Speaking at a conference in Istanbul to announce Turkey’s tourism strategy, he said Easy Jet airline had guaranteed that it will provide 350,000 person additional capacity to Turkish holiday destinations.

Ersoy added that Turkish Airlines and its joint venture with Lufthansa, Sunexpress, would each schedule one additional flight per day to Dalaman Airport, located near several Aegean coastal holiday destinations. He also said British Airways is also expected to provide additional flights.

The head of Turkey’s Hoteliers Federation said on Monday that Turkey could miss out on 600,000-700,000 tourists a year following the collapse of Thomas Cook. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Dominic Evans)