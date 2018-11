ANKARA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The number of foreign visitors arriving in Turkey will reach a record high of 40 million this year, surging by almost one-fourth from 32.41 million in 2017, the tourism minister told reporters on Monday.

Tourism Minister Mehmet Ersoy also said the reservations already made for 2019 signaled a much better year ahead for Turkish tourism. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)