ANKARA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Treasury said late on Wednesday it planned borrowing of 22.4 billion Turkish lira ($4 billion) in November against domestic debt redemptions of 21.8 billion lira.

December borrowing was seen at 3.4 billion lira against redemptions of 2.8 billion lira. January borrowing was seen at 6.1 billion lira against redemptions of 6.3 billion lira.