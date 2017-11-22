FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey, Islamic Development Bank sign deals worth $567 million - Treasury
Sections
Featured
FCC plans to ditch 'net neutrality' rules
Politics
FCC plans to ditch 'net neutrality' rules
A defector's getaway
North Korea
A defector's getaway
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
U.S.
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 22, 2017 / 9:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey, Islamic Development Bank sign deals worth $567 million - Treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek signed two 20-year financing agreements worth around a total $567 million with the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) on Wednesday, the Turkish Treasury said in a statement. A 312 million euro deal ($367 million) was for the production of ten high-speed trains as part of a 106-train project conducted by the Turkish state railway company TCDD and a second $200 million deal concerned energy projects, it said. ($1 = 0.8499 euros) (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.