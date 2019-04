ISTANBUL, April 18 (Reuters) - The Turkish Treasury said on Thursday a 150 million euro ($170 million) programme loan agreement had been signed with the French Development Agency on April 17.

It said the loan will be used to support ongoing forest rehabilitation, erosion control, and afforestation activities of the General Directorate of Forestry. ($1 = 0.8850 euros) (Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)