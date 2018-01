ISTANBUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Turkey has mandated Citigroup , Deutsche Bank and HSBC for the issuance of a dollar-denominated bond due in 2028, the Turkish Treasury said on Tuesday.

The Treasury mandated the institutions as part of its 2018 external borrowing programme, it said. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan)