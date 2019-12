ANKARA, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Tunis on Wednesday in an unannounced visit for talks with Tunisian President Kais Saied, the Turkish presidency said.

The purpose of the talks was not immediately clear. (Reporting by Can Sezer and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)