December 25, 2019 / 12:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey's Erdogan says discussed Libya ceasefire with Tunisian president

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he had discussed with his Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied possible steps and cooperation to establish a ceasefire in Libya.

Erdogan arrived in Tunis earlier on Wednesday on a surprise visit for talks with Saied, the Turkish presidency said, without providing further details.

In a news conference alongside Saied, Erdogan said he believed Tunisia would have “valuable and constructive” contributions to establishing stability in Libya, and added that a ceasefire must be established as soon as possible. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Gareth Jones)

