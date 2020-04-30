Turkey's Tupras to halt output at Izmir oil refinery due to COVID-19

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Tupras will temporarily stop production at its 220,000-barrel-per-day Izmir oil refinery as coronavirus lockdowns hit fuel demand, the firm said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

Output at the refinery will be suspended from May 5 until July 1.

“We have revised downwards our expectation for our 2020 production in line with the negative impact of global Covid-19 outbreak on fuel demand. In this framework, our production at Izmir Refinery will be temporarily and in phases halted,” the company said in the filing. (Reporting by Julia Payne in London and Humeyra Pamuk in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler)