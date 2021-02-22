Turkcell could list or sell stake in units

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the telecom company Turkcell is seen at a Turkcell shop in central Istanbul, Turkey June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish telecom operator Turkcell could list or find partners for units or digital services which have seen recent growth in user base and income, the company chief executive Murat Erkan said on Monday.

Outside investment or an initial public offering of its fixed line internet provider Superonline, network tower operator Global Tower or digital service provider Paycell would be possible within this year, he said on an analyst call.

“We want to see an (equity) action this year” Erkan said on the analyst call, clarifying earlier comments in a news conference.

The company has restructured its digital services into separate companies to allow easy access for investors. An IPO or stake sale on digital services aside from Paycell would take longer, more than a year, he said.

Erkan added that the company will also consider cooperation with other operators and investors in its digital services as long as it keeps majority control.

Turkcell’s digital services, such as instant messaging, music or TV streaming and payment services Paycell saw their user base expand during the COVID-19 pandemic and Erkan said the company will prioritize payment services this year.

“Each of our companies have different roadmaps... As Turkcell we are evaluating all options including strategic investors, cooperation and initial public offerings,” he added.