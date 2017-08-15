Turkey's Turkven to sell Medical Park stake, possibly via IPO-sources

ANKARA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Turkven, one of Turkey's leading venture capital firms, is planning an initial public offering (IPO) or block sale of its majority stake in the Medical Park hospital group, sources close to the matter said.

Turkven acquired a majority when it bought Carlyle Group's 40 percent holding and stakes from two other shareholders in Medical Park in December 2013.

Turkven held a 1.17 billion lira ($334 million) IPO for its fashion brand Mavi in June, the biggest public offering in Turkey in recent years. One source said the Medical Park stake sale would be a public offering similar to Mavi.

"It's normal that Turkven has accelerated the public offering process in Medical Park after the recent successful offering of Mavi," another source with information on the matter said, adding that a block sale was the other option.

Turkven declined to comment.

Medical Park has 21 hospitals and 14,000 personnel throughout Turkey.

Turkven's partners include the World Bank's International Financial Corporation, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank and the Dutch development bank FMO.