Turkey fines Unilever unit for preventing competition in ice cream sector

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Unilever is seen at the headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s Competition Authority said on Monday it fined Unilever’s Turkey unit some 480 million lira ($61 million), after ruling that it abused its dominant position in the ice cream sector.

It said the company prevented competition in sales areas sized 100 square metres or smaller, adding that it is obliged to allocate 30% of its fridge capacity in such businesses to products of other companies.

($1 = 7.8616 liras)