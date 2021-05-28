Unlu & Co to be investment bank within 2 years of IPO, chairman says

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Unlu & Co, one of Turkey’s largest non-bank financial services and asset management companies, aims to expand its corporate business and become an investment bank within two years of its initial public offering next week, its chairman said.

Istanbul-based Unlu & Co, established 25 years ago, said in March it applied to the Capital Markets Board to list 26% of its shares on Borsa Istanbul, mandating Yapi Kredi Yatirim.

The IPO is set for May 31 to June 1 and aims to raise around 260 million lira ($30 million) for the company, with total proceeds at 314 million lira together with a shareholder stake sale. Shareholder equity will exceed 500 million lira after the listing, its chairman Mahmut Unlu told Reuters.

“In order to be able to use the resources we raise as leverage, we maintain our goal of transforming into an investment bank within one or two years,” he said in an interview.

With the IPO funds, Unlu & Co will be able to secure financing for its customers not just from abroad but from the company’s own resources, he said.

“Until now we have only given advisory and brokerage services to our customers. Now we want to provide them with our own funding too. We aim to use (the IPO funds) to offer finance packages to customers,” Unlu said.

($1 = 8.5921 liras)