Turkey's Albayrak meets Trump, discusses Russian missile defence issue - NTV

ISTANBUL, April 16 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Tuesday he met U.S. President Donald Trump and broadcaster NTV reported him as saying Trump took a reasonable point of view regarding Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems.

CNN Turk cited Albayrak as telling reporters that there was agreement at his meetings in Washington to increase bilateral trade between the United States and Turkey to $75 billion annually. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Daren Butler)