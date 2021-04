People take part in a torchlight procession to commemorate the 106th anniversary of mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks in Yerevan, Armenia April 23, 2021. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Friday that he intends to recognize the 1915 massacres and forced deportations of Armenians as genocide, sources familiar with the conversation told Reuters.