Erdogan, Biden agree to work together to improve cooperation, Turkey says

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden agreed in a phone call to improve cooperation between the two NATO allies, the Turkish presidency said on Friday.

Earlier, the White House Biden spoke with Erdogan and agreed to meet on the sidelines of a NATO summit in June, in the first direct communication between the leaders of the countries whose ties have been frayed.

“Both leaders agreed on the strategic character of the bilateral relationship and the importance of working together to build greater cooperation on issues of mutual interest,” the Turkish presidency said in a statement.