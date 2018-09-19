FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 6:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Turkey, U.S. relations will strengthen with investment and trade - Erdogan speech text

1 Min Read

(Repeats to fix garble)

ISTANBUL, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Relations between Washington and Ankara will strengthen with investment and trade Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday in speech to businessman from the United States, according to the text of his speech seen by Reuters.

Turkey will not compromise on free market principles, Erdogan said according to the speech text, and Turkey will continue to take every step so that businesses will not be harmed by trade measures taken against U.S. tariffs. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Alison Williams)

