Turkey Halkbank dollar bonds jump after Erdogan, Trump talks

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Dollar-denominated bonds from Turkish state-owned lender Halkbank jumped to multi-month highs on Monday after President Tayyip Erdogan announced over the weekend that he had discussed the bank with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The 2020 and 2021 issues both added 2.7 cents to trade at their highest level since at least June, data from Refinitiv showed.

The bank, which faces potential U.S. fines after one if its executives was convicted of taking part in a scheme to help Iran evade U.S. sanctions, has been one of the flash points in the tensions between Ankara and Washington.

Turkey’s finance minister Berat Albayrak said on Monday he also had positive expectations on the case following talks with his U.S. counterpart.