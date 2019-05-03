Turkey not distancing itself from NATO with Russian S-400s deal - minister

ANKARA, May 3 (Reuters) - NATO member Turkey is not distancing itself from the military alliance by making an agreement with Russia on purchasing S-400 missile defence systems, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Friday.
In an interview with broadcaster NTV, Akar said that the latest U.S. offer to sell a rival Patriot missile defence system to Turkey was more positive than Washington’s previous offers.
