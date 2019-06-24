Turkey says F-35 partners disapprove of U.S. halting Turkish pilot training

ISTANBUL, June 24 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that partners in the F-35 jet programme do not support the steps taken by the United States regarding the training of Turkish pilots.

The Pentagon announced earlier this month that training by Turkish pilots on F-35 fighter jets had been halted at a U.S. air base in Arizona following Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Daren Butler)