June 24, 2019
June 24, 2019 / 11:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey says F-35 partners disapprove of U.S. halting Turkish pilot training

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 24 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that partners in the F-35 jet programme do not support the steps taken by the United States regarding the training of Turkish pilots.

The Pentagon announced earlier this month that training by Turkish pilots on F-35 fighter jets had been halted at a U.S. air base in Arizona following Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
