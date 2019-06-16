Industrials
June 16, 2019 / 6:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey's Erdogan sees Russian S-400s coming from July - NTV

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 16 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he expected Russian S-400 missile defence systems to start arriving in Turkey in the first half of July, broadcaster NTV reported on Sunday, a development set to fuel tensions with NATO ally Washington.

“We discussed the S-400 subject with Russia. Indeed the S-400 issue is settled,” Erdogan was cited as telling reporters on his plane returning from a visit to Tajikistan. “I think they will start to come in the first half of July.” (Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

