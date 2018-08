ISTANBUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Turkish trade minister Ruhsar Pekcan says the doubling of customs tarrifs on some imported U.S. products would amount to $533 million, the state run Anadolu news agency reported.

Turkey doubled tariffs on some U.S. imports including alcohol, cars and tobacco in retaliation for U.S. moves. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Ece Toksabay)