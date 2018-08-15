CORRECTED-Turkey raises tariffs on some U.S. imports, including cars, alcohol - Official Gazette

(corrects scale of tariff raises in 2nd paragraph)

ISTANBUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Turkey has sharply raised tariffs on some U.S. imports, including passenger cars, alcohol, tobacco, the country’s Official Gazette said on Wednesday.

The decree, signed by President Tayyip Erdogan, raised the tariffs on passenger cars to 120 percent, on alcoholic drinks to 140 percent and on leaf tobacco to 60 percent. Tariffs were also increased on goods including cosmetics, rice and coal. (Reporting by Canan Sevgili Editing by Daren Butler)