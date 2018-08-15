FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018 / 4:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Turkey raises tariffs on some U.S. imports, including cars, alcohol - Official Gazette

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(corrects scale of tariff raises in 2nd paragraph)

ISTANBUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Turkey has sharply raised tariffs on some U.S. imports, including passenger cars, alcohol, tobacco, the country’s Official Gazette said on Wednesday.

The decree, signed by President Tayyip Erdogan, raised the tariffs on passenger cars to 120 percent, on alcoholic drinks to 140 percent and on leaf tobacco to 60 percent. Tariffs were also increased on goods including cosmetics, rice and coal. (Reporting by Canan Sevgili Editing by Daren Butler)

