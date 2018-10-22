FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 3:43 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey expects U.S. to lift sanctions after release of U.S. pastor - Erdogan spokesman

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Turkey expects the United States to lift the sanctions it has imposed on it after the release of U.S. evangelical Christian pastor Andrew Brunson, the spokesman for President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Ties between Ankara and Washington have been strained over a host of issues, including Brunson’s detention, and the United States has imposed sanctions and tariffs on Ankara, prompting a currency crisis in Turkey that saw the lira currency plunge more than 40 percent this year.

Brunson was released on Oct. 12 after being held in prison and house arrest for some two years while being tried on terrorism charges, which he has denied. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)

