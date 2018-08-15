Turkish banking watchdog further limits banks' forex swap transactions

ISTANBUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Turkish banking watchdog BDDK on Wednesday said it is cutting the limit for Turkish banks’ forex swap, spot and forward transactions with foreign banks to 25 percent of a bank’s equity.

The BDDK had said on Sunday that the limit would be 50 percent of the bank’s equity.

In a statement, the BDDK said the rate will be calculated daily and new transactions will not be performed or renewed until the current excess of the amount is realised at a quarter of a bank’s capital.