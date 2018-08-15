FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 15, 2018 / 6:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish banking watchdog further limits banks' forex swap transactions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Turkish banking watchdog BDDK on Wednesday said it is cutting the limit for Turkish banks’ forex swap, spot and forward transactions with foreign banks to 25 percent of a bank’s equity.

The BDDK had said on Sunday that the limit would be 50 percent of the bank’s equity.

In a statement, the BDDK said the rate will be calculated daily and new transactions will not be performed or renewed until the current excess of the amount is realised at a quarter of a bank’s capital.

Reporting by Daren Butler Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.