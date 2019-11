ISTANBUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Wealth Fund on Thursday said that it mandated the Development and Investment Bank of Turkey and Ernst & Young Turkey to evaluate strategies of horse racing and betting operations.

It said in a statement that the aim is to assign one or more qualified private operators over a pre-determined term with the support of advisors. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)