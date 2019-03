ISTANBUL, March 29 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Ziraat Bank secured a syndication loan worth a total of $1.43 billion in two tranches, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

The cost of the $470 million tranche of the loan was realised as Libor + 250 basis points, while a 849 million euro tranche was priced with Euribor + 240 basis points, the bank said. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Sarah Dadouch)