ISTANBUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Ziraat Bank will issue up to $1.5 billion worth of asset-backed securities abroad and up to the equivalent of $1 billion domestically, the lender said.

In a filing to the Istanbul bourse late on Friday, Ziraat said UniCredit Bank AG would be the regulatory bank for the foreign issuing. The domestic issues will not be offered to the public. (Reporting by Can Sezer Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler)