ISTANBUL, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Zorlu Holding will invest $400 million to increase capacity next year, Omer Yungul, the chief executive of the conglomerate said on Wednesday.

Zorlu Holding has interests in energy, real estate, electronics, white goods and textile sectors.