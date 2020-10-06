Turkey's Zorlu could hit double-digit growth this year, CEO says

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s Zorlu Holding could hit its double-digit growth target this year as a rebound in demand pushed the company to return to its pre-pandemic forecasts, the company’s chief executive Omer Yungul said on Tuesday.

“In May we revised our initial guidance of 15% growth for 2020 and predicted a 5% annual contraction. But unexpected demand in June made us revisit the budget again,” Yungul told a conference.

“We might be only a little behind the 15% growth target we set for this year,” he said citing export orders in consumer electronics and textiles.

The conglomerate operates in the energy, real estate, electronics, white goods and textile sectors. It logged 30.7 billion lira revenue last year and sales abroad constituted 51% of its total sales, according to an annual report on its website.