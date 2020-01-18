Turkish central bank adjusts gold limits in lira reserve requirements

ISTANBUL, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank said on Saturday it had decreased the upper limit of holding standard gold to 20% from 30% of lira reserve requirements in a move to support financial stability and bring out gold savings into the economy.

As part of the move it said it also increased the upper limit of holding standard gold converted from wrought or scrap gold collected from residents to 15% from 10% of lira reserve requirements. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)