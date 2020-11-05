Turkish Airlines postpones $5 billion financing until after 2024 - CFO

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Airlines planes sit at Istanbul New Airport, Turkey May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines' THYAO.IS recent agreement with Airbus to delay the delivery of new aircraft means the company will postpone raising $5 billion of financing until after 2024, the airline's CFO said on Thursday.

Murat Seker also said that the airline, which temporarily halted nearly all of its passenger flights as a result of the coronavirus crisis, was close to a similar delivery deal with Boeing BA.N.

The agreement with Airbus AIR.PA, which was announced last month, will extend the aircraft delivery timeline out as far as 2028, Seker said. Deliveries per year will be reduced to "reasonable levels" and some may be cancelled if the need arises, he said in a call with investors after third quarter results.

Overall, the company has postponed $5 billion of financing needs for aircraft purchases until after 2024, he said.

The airline posted a net loss of 946 million lira ($112.24 million) in the third quarter, compared to a profit of 3.71 billion lira a year ago, it said on Wednesday.

Measures restricting movement to slow the spread of the virus have led to big losses, layoffs and closures at airlines around the world. One of the biggest, Germany's Lufthansa LHAG.DE, agreed a $10-billion government bailout in June.

Turkey’s wealth fund is in talks to provide emergency funding to the flag carrier, one of the country’s hardest-hit companies during the pandemic, Reuters reported last month.

Seker said the company had not discussed a stake sale or capital injection with the wealth fund. He said flights to 200 destinations, out of a total 324, would continue in November.