FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 17, 2018 / 11:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkiye Finans applies for 5 bln lira Islamic bonds programme

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Turkiye Finans has applied for an Islamic bonds, programme that would allow it to raise an aggregate 5 billion lira ($800 million), according to the country’s Capital Markets Board.

Pending regulatory approval, it would be the largest sukuk programme for Turkiye Finans, a sharia-compliant lender with a focus on loans to corporate clients and which is majority owned by Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank.

The sukuk would be sold through a wholly-owned leasing unit, TF Varlik Kiralama, with an initial issuance of 180 million lira and maturity of 119 days.

This could be increased to 270 million lira depending on investor demand, the bank said.

Turkiye Finans is a frequent issuer in the domestic market, although its previous sukuk programme from 2017 had an issuance ceiling of 2 billion lira. The bank has also issued dollar-denominated and ringgit-denominated sukuk. ($1 = 6.2440 liras) (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.