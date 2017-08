ISTANBUL, July 19 (Reuters) - Turkish state lender Halkbank on Wednesday said it would issue up to $2.5 billion of bonds or similar debt instruments with a maximum 12-year maturity in international markets.

It also said it would issue as much as $1.5 billion of covered bonds with maturities of up to 10 years in international markets. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)