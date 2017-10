ISTANBUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Halkbank is aiming for 15 percent growth in loans and deposits in 2018, General Manager Osman Arslan said on Friday.

Speaking at an event in Istanbul, Arslan said in order to reach this target next year, 15 percent return on equity will be enough. (Reportingby Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan)