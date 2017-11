ISTANBUL, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Turkish state-owned lender Halkbank posted a net profit of 782.2 million lira ($202.07 million) in the third quarter, up 24.2 percent from the same period a year earlier, it announced in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.

The bank’s net fee and commission income for the third-quarter was 513.2 million lira, up 49 percent from a year earlier, according to the statement late on Friday. ($1 = 3.8710 liras) (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)