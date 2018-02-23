Turkmenistan says work starts on Afghan section of gas pipeline to Pakistan, India

SERHETABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Turkmenistan on Friday announced the start of construction work on the Afghan section of a natural gas pipeline that will link the energy-rich Central Asian nation to Pakistan and India.

“Galkynysh, the world’s second-biggest gas field, will feed the TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) pipeline,” Turkmen President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov told reporters gathered in a town near the Turkmen-Afghan border through a video link. (Reporting by Marat Gurt; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)