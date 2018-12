ISTANBUL, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Turk Telekom shares previously held by Ojer Telekom (OTAS) have been transferred to a special purpose vehicle, three Turkish banks said in a statement on Saturday.

The main objective is to create an environment where Turk Telekom shares can be transferred to a “competent” investor, Is Bank, Garanti Bank and Akbank said. Ojer held a 55 percent share in Turk Telekom. (Reporting by Can Sezer Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen)