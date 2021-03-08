Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
REFILE-Turquoise Hill profit rises 41%

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects typographical error in headline)

March 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd posted a 41.4% rise in quarterly profit on Monday, helped by higher copper prices and increased production of copper and gold at its Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia.

Rio Tinto-controlled Turquoise Hill said income attributable to owners of the company was $159.9 million, or 79 cents per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $113.1 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

