Autonomous trucking startup TuSimple files for U.S. IPO

March 23 (Reuters) - Self-driving truck startup TuSimple Holdings Inc is looking to raise $100 million through a U.S. initial public offering, a regulatory filing showed, joining a clutch of companies looking to capitalize on a sea change in the transportation industry.

The company did not reveal the number of shares it plans to offer to investors or the price range for its offering, indicating that $100 million figure is likely to be a placeholder amount. The actual raise amount is likely to change when the company reveals the terms for its offering.