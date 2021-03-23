Self-driving truck startup TuSimple files for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) - Self-driving truck startup TuSimple Holdings Inc filed for a U.S. initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, joining a clutch of companies looking to capitalize on rising investor interest in the sector.

The company did not disclose the number of shares it plans to offer to investors or the price range for its offering. It filed for an IPO of $100 million, a placeholder amount that is expected to change when the company reveals the terms for its offering.

San Diego, California-based TuSimple, backed by Volkswagen’s commercial trucking unit Traton SE and United Parcel Service Inc, is developing self-driving trucks with Navistar International Corp that are slated to start production in 2024.

The company’s plans to go public come as dozens of startups, automakers and large technology companies accelerate work on self-driving car systems.

A series of other companies that operate in the self-driving space have also sought to go public in recent months, including Innoviz Technologies, Velodyne, Luminar Technologies, Aeva and Ouster.

Founded in 2015, TuSimple was under the scanner of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States due to its ties with China, the Wall Street Journal reported here earlier. But the committee did not pursue any action against the company.

TuSimple’s revenue rose to $1.8 million in the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, from $710,000 a year earlier, its filing showed.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders widened to $198.8 million in 2020, from a loss of $145 million a year earlier.

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters for the offering.