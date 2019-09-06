Conservation groups declare victory over TVA, withdraw Supreme Court petition

Two conservation groups have withdrawn their U.S. Supreme Court petition to force the Tennessee Valley Authority to remove 50 years’ worth of coal ash from unlined disposal ponds along the Cumberland River, saying a consent decree in a state-court regulatory action has made their federal litigation unnecessary.

In a motion to dismiss filed Wednesday, the Tennessee Clean Water Network and the Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association say they have “achieved the principal goals they sought through this Clean Water Act suit” by intervening in the state-court enforcement action by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

